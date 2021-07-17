'Unconditional Love': Elephant Helps Lead Blind Friend Towards Food In Adorable Video

Elephants are said to be gentle giants and human's best friends, There are never enough videos of these animals enthralling audiences with their antics. It's no surprise that people admire elephants and enjoy watching their videos. Lek Chailert, the creator of the Elephant Nature Park and the Save Elephant Foundation, posted a video of three elephants at the Elephant Nature Park on Instagram earlier this week which instantly went viral.

The elephant featured in the video is 'blind'

In the video, food is laying on the ground on a bright sunny day, and one of the three elephants is eating it. However, Chana, an elephant, appears to be adamant about not abandoning Ploy Thong, her chosen nanny. The video description stated that Ploy Thong is "blind in both eyes." Chana is seen in the video walking backwards, facing her companion, to assist Thong in tracing the food on the ground. Thong followed the sound of Chana's feet, possibly to find out where the food was.

Lek, who is also the founder of the Elephant Nature Park, called attention to Chana's thoughtful gesture as she led her nanny to the meal in her post. The video was uploaded with the caption, "Look how Chana leads Ploy Thong, her adopted nanny, who is both eyes blind, toward food. To see the way of the elephant to care for each other, every day I discover the beautiful side of the elephant, especially the way that they love and care for each other unconditionally, a lesson for us all !"

The video has been viewed at 12,333 as of right now and is overwhelmed by many comments.

Other viral videos of elephants

Recently, an elephant sanctuary on Koh Samui, Thailand, shared a video on Instagram featuring a juvenile elephant, and her mother. The humorous aspect of this short clip is the baby elephant's eagerness, which causes the cameraperson a fright.

Another amusing scene was caught in a school near Alipurduar, West Bengal, and subsequently shared on Twitter. The animal can be seen within the school grounds in a 30-second video. The elephant can be seen pulling the hand pump's handle and drinking the water that comes out of it with his trunk as the video progresses.

