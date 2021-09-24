Last Updated:

United Nations Educates & Raises Awareness Via 'Questions I Get Asked'; WATCH

The 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is currently in session, and the UN has gotten on the trend to educate and raise awareness.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
United Nations

Image: @UN/Twitter


UN jumps on the bandwagon of “Questions I get asked" TikTok trends. The 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is currently in session, and the UN has gotten on the trend to educate and raise awareness. The international organisation, On September 19, uploaded a video on Twitter.

A woman was seen executing the ubiquitous TikTok ‘Questions I Get Asked' trend in the 15-second clip. While answering questions, people are required to make odd hand motions in sync with the track. The woman in the video did just that, answering a variety of frequently asked questions regarding the United Nations General Assembly.

She answered queries such as, "What is the United Nations General Assembly?" and "Who all are it’s members?" The video has received 242.4k view and is still growing. Netizens were quick to express their opinions in the comments.

READ | Viral videos, stunning feats & lifesaving heroics: Meet 5 kids the Internet loved in 2020

 

While some users hailed the UN's move, many criticised it. 

The United Nations is the world's largest international organisation, with the mission of maintaining international peace and security, fostering good relations between nations, and achieving international cooperation. The 76th United Nations General Assembly is now in session and will end on September 30.

READ | Viral videos of 2020: From flammable tap to 'hero' dog rescuing owner, watch amusing clips

Image: @UN/Twitter

READ | Lucky Ali unveils Sayyah's unplugged version after viral videos, fans call it 'soulful'
READ | Viral news this week: Top 10 viral videos trending online this week; Here's the list
READ | PM Modi's 'Didi o Didi' line recreated by kids; amused BJP leaders share viral videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: United Nations, UN, Questions I Get Asked trend
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND