UP Cop Saves Electrocuted Monkey By Giving Immediate First-aid; Netizens Hail 'good Job'

A policeman from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a monkey who fell on the ground after being electrocuted. Kaila Devi police station in-charge Pramod Kumar came to the rescue of the monkey as he continued to provide first aid for 30 minutes straight until the primate regained its strength. The story of Pramod Kumar was shared online by Firozabad police, following which netizens started showering praises for the policeman.

According to the Firozabad police, the monkey fell on the ground after being electrocuted from an 11,500 KV electric cable. The monkey became unconscious and immediately received first aid from Pramod Kumar, who was present at the scene. The Firozabad police also shared two images of the monkey, in one of which Pramod Kumar can be seen helping the animal lying down on a table, while in another picture the policeman can be seen holding it in his hands.

। उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस का संवेदनशील एवं मानवीय चेहरा।

फिरोजाबादः-थाना उत्तर के कैला देवी पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज उ0नि0 प्रमोद कुमार द्वारा 11000 KV बिजली की लाइन के करंट लगने से गिरे एक बंदर की जान बचाने हेतु फस्ट एड दिया गया। करीब 30 मिनट के प्रयास के फलस्वरुप बंदर स्वस्थ हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/VLpV5tAf8F — Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) December 22, 2020

Netizens impressed

The post has garnered more than 2,700 likes since being shared online earlier this week. Netizens are commending the humanitarian gesture of the policeman as they have flooded the comment section of the post with appreciative messages. "Good job. And thanks for highlighting this incident. We have many many more sensitive personnel in the Police force who do great jobs but are never given their credit," one individual wrote.

