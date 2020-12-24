AAP Alleges 'BJP Goons Attacked Delhi Jal Board Office'; Police Detain 30 People

In yet another flare-up between AAP and Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board office was attacked on Thursday by BJP workers, alleged AAP. The party shared visuals from the office, where several people are seen breaking the glass doors with metal chairs and entering. Around 30 people have been detained by the Delhi police and legal action has been initiated against them.

Speaking on the incident, Delhi Jal Board chief Raghav Chadha said, "BJP leaders and goons attacked our office and vandalised it completely. The goon who attacked us told, 'Raghav Chadha, tell your Arvind Kejriwal to not be too well-wishing for farmers. Otherwise, everyone's condition will be made like this'. This attack comes after the attack on CM and Dy CM's house."

Earlier on 13 December, AAP alleged that the BJP leaders who were staging a dharna outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's house, broke his residence's CCTV cameras. Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a video of the alleged destruction where a few women are seen breaking something by bashing it against the wall. Three days prior to that, AAP claimed that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence was allegedly attacked by BJP goons sent by Home Minister Amit Shah, with the 'help' of the Delhi police that morning. AAP MLA Atishi Marlena took to Twitter to share a CCTV video (dated 7 December), allegedly shows some people forcefully pushing through a gate as the police tries to stop them.

This development comes two days after AAP had claimed that Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reform laws at the city's Singhu border. According to AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the police had barricaded the Delhi CM's house from all sides at the behest of the Union Home Ministry. Alleging that even elected MLAs were not being permitted to meet him, Bharadwaj added that BJP workers were made to sit outside his residence. Refuting AAP's claims, Delhi Police shared a picture of the entrance of the CM's house to prove that his movements have not been restricted. AAP and the BJP have often locked horns over the city's municipal bodies, COVID-19 handling and currently the farmers' protest which has blocked roads to the national capital.

