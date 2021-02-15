UP Police Share Cautionary Message Using Yashraj Mukhate's Viral Song #PawriHoRahiHai

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police Department recently used viral composition “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” to share a cautionary message regarding late night parties. In their signature witty way, the department shared their helpline number and asked people to report if they get disturbed by any late night parties. “Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112,” they wrote in a Twitter post.

Alongside, they also posted a photograph of their Night Patrol vehicle writing that “Yeh hum hai aur yeh humari car”. The picture also carried other contact numbers of Up Police, which can be reached in case a resident facing a problem due to “late-night Pawries”. In India, the closing time for loud parties varies from state to state, however, residents are allowed to call the cops if the parties are causing them trouble.

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 7.5 thousand likes and the count is still rising. People have commented on the post some shared laughing out loud emojis, others appreciated the department’s creativity. “Nailed it, I swear,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahahaha, Good one!” shared another. “Ab karo pawri,” joked a third.

Sir agr ham complaint krte h kbhi ese late night party ki to kya complaint krne wale ka naam public krte h ya wo confidential rkha jata hai???? — Pawan Rawat (@rawatjipawan) February 14, 2021

Don't Underestimate UP Police Memes pic.twitter.com/ShK8TPD1wT — Abhinav Awasthi (@call_me_abhinav) February 15, 2021

@112UttarPradesh I never used this service. But I am sure @Uppolice trying there level best to provide Top call services to us.



Big Salute and thanks to @Uppolice and @112UttarPradesh for there service to the nation to keep us safe.

Jai hind — Vivek Arya (@arysvivek) February 14, 2021

I think Up police should be given award specially the people's behind this😂😂 well done sir/mam. Trends ko apne liye istemal karna koi inse seekhe(with all due respect you guy's are doing a great work) we all are proud of UP Police. — Balwant Kumar Yadav (@real_balwant) February 14, 2021

U.P police is emerging these days as the best ones in country. Kudos!🇮🇳 — Prashant (@PrashantSainii) February 14, 2021

Yashraj Mukhate, who gained massive popularity for his Rasode Me Kon Tha creation, shared the mashup video on his social media handle on Friday. So far, the video has managed to bag more than 3M views. The comments section was flooded with numerous verified accounts and popular celebs lauding the creativity of the music composer. Aparshakti Khurrana, Archana Puran Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are a few to name.

The original video was shared by a Pakistani social media influencer by the name of Dananeer. She posted the video on February 6. In the caption of her video post, she generalised borgors' reaction when they visit northern areas. "This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material", read an excerpt of her caption. As per Mukhate's caption, a section of netizens had shared the video with him while requesting to make a mashup on it.

