UP Police Share A Witty Crossover Of 'Darr' And 'Pink' To Spread Message About Consent

On January 28, the UP Police shared a witty meme to convey an important message about consent. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the department shared nearly 17-seconds-long footage of the famous character ‘Kiran’ which was played by Juhi Chawla in Darr. Not only this, as the clip moves further, the viewers realise that it is a crossover with the movie ‘Pink’. The amalgamation of the scenes from both the movies displayed an important message that read ‘Consent matters’.

No means a no

The video begins with a clip from the song ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri kiran’. As the video progresses, a scene from the movie ‘Pink’ can be seen where Amitabh Bachchan talks about the importance of the word ‘No’. In the caption, the Police Department wrote, “What does Kiran's na mean?”. Towards the end of the video, UP Police gives the message that when Kiran says no, it means no. With this, they also shared the numbers 112 and 1090 where women can report unwanted advances.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 209K views with nearly 14.5K likes. In the comment section, one Twitter user wrote, "Kudos As a woman I wish this effort was made earlier, good use of a trash movie. IMO this movie that glorified stalkers and obsessed killers, should never have been made at all". To this, one person replied, "Darr doesn't glorify the Character at all. The Character is shown as problematic only. And the Character dies at the end. After watching Darr I felt nobody should be like that Rahul Character". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption. In the caption, one person wrote, "Awesome video from @Uppolice. Great initiative. No means No".

Well said well transmitted msg.... https://t.co/oxvgDSp5y1 — pradeep dutt (@pradeepdutt7) January 29, 2021

(Image Credits: Twitter/Uppolice/PTI)

