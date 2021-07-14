UP Police Tweets With Subtle Message Amid COVID-19 For Vacationers

Lockdowns and limitations on movement were relaxed by the federal government when the COVID-19 pandemic situation improved after a drop in the number of cases reported. People who were stuck or locked in their houses due to lockdown and COVID restrictions saw this as an opportunity to go on a vacation with their family and friends. In contrast, the desire to go on holiday increased concerns about the hazards of the third wave of coronavirus, as we saw photographs of overcrowded vacationer spots where many were seen flouting social distance and other COVID-19 guidelines.

While taking a vacation is necessary, it should not come at the expense of putting people's lives in danger. Now, the Uttar Pradesh Police Department has obtained a cutting-edge social media post to remind others of the importance of wearing masks in opposition to COVID-19 coverage.

The image released by way of UP police in a Tweet makes use of the names of four vacationer destinations, namely Manali, Agra, Shimla, and Kullu, to convey the sophisticated message of wearing masks while on vacation.

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations !



Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!#MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #Mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hV5KUsn9QF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2021

“A shuttle companion to keep you safe while you explore tourist destinations! “Keep disguised when you're having a good time with your family and friends!” reads the caption accompanying the image on Twitter.

In response to the Tweet, netizens left comments praising the police department's social media team. In reaction to this statement from the UP Police, a customer tweeted, "Just right initiative by the police power."

UP Police's innovative awareness campaigns

This isn't the first time that police departments have used cutting-edge social media posts to raise awareness about COVID-19 preventive strategies. UP cops used a popular photo of player Cristiano Ronaldo transferring Coca-Cola bottles at a news conference earlier this month to persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The department made a wordplay with Coca-spelling, Cola's changing it to "Co-vaxin-Co-vishield," the names of COVID-19 vaccinations.

