US And Canada Heatwave: Netizens Share Harrowing Tale As Rising Temperatures Kill Over 200

Temperatures have been exceeding 110 degrees Fahrenheit, causing The National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings for Washington, Oregon, and parts of Idaho until Thursday night, said reports. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. Residents in Oregon, Washington, and Canada expressed their dissatisfaction with the heat on Twitter.

Netizens reaction to heatwave

How it feels stepping outside of my apartment for the past week #heatwave pic.twitter.com/hY2dmAAcuP — blake austin (@loudmouthNJ) July 1, 2021

Just checking in with everybody. If you are affected by the #heatwave, are you finding a way to keep cool?❄️

Are you watching the #Euro2021? If you are, who do you think will win the tournament?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hwII5MBMHN — The Last Chronomancer (@Guld_TLC) June 30, 2021

The US and Canada heatwave

Authorities stated that a blistering heatwave that has been sweeping western Canada for several days is suspected of being a factor in scores of sudden death calls received by police in the Vancouver region. The temperature has risen to 49.5 degrees Celsius, which is a new high. According to estimates, at least 134 individuals have died suddenly in the Vancouver area since last week, according to numbers released by the local police department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. According to reports, temperatures in most regions of the country must be over the historical average in an area for two or more days before the label heatwave is assigned to a hot spell, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

What's causing the heatwave?

According to the NWS, the ongoing heatwave impacting the northwest United States and nearby Canada is caused by a combination of weather and climate-driven warmth. An extremely powerful heat dome is causing this heat wave. Summer is characterized by heat domes or long ridges of high pressure. They bring a lot of sunlight and sinking air, which heats up as it is squeezed. The power of this heat dome is unprecedented in the Pacific Northwest, and it has blown away records based on measurements taken from three miles up in the sky to the ground.

Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest are expected to remain scorching into next week, according to forecasters. Temperatures in Portland have dropped slightly, but are forecast to reach the mid-80s later this week, according to Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. At least through next Tuesday, temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Picture Credit: Twitter@MollyBloom10/AP

