US: Couple Married For 51 Years Dies 6 Minutes Apart From Coronavirus

A couple married for more than 51 years, recently died due to complications from COVID-19. Stuart and Adrian Baker were living in Boynton Beach, Florida, in retirement. Neither of them had any serious health conditions. Then in mid-March, they started feeling ill.

Their son Buddy Baker, reportedly said that they both died six minutes apart due to complications from COVID-19. Baker, a longtime NFL agent has been speaking publicly about the loss to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus outbreak. He revealed that his parents had started feeling unwell in mid-March.

Buddy Baker

He reportedly said that they were asked to self-quarantine themselves at home. A few days later, his father’s condition deteriorated, and he was admitted. His mother did not show any signs of having a fever, so she was not admitted. However, a call from the hospital informed Buddy that his father had tested positive for COVID-19, and it didn't look like he would make it. The family took Adrian to the hospital as a precautionary measure, after they got the news. After the check-up, the doctors revealed that her oxygen levels were very low and she wouldn't make it.

Baker reportedly said that their organs had started failing and they decided to move their parents to hospice care at the counsel of medical professionals. His mother and father were both moved to the same room and taken off ventilators to be comfortable. However, within minutes of each other, they had passed. He added, that they were as compatible and inseparable as two human beings have ever been married and existed on earth.

Buddy Baker shared a video on Twitter, to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus outbreak. He urged people to practise social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations from public health officials. He said, "In loving memory of my mom and dad please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus." The video came amid a rising number of deaths due to coronavirus which crossed 9,000.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

