Coronavirus Outbreak: China Reports 30 New Cases And Three Casualties

While life was apparently coming back to normalcy in China after not recording a single coronavirus case inside the country for consecutive days, it has now reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 disease with three casualties on April 4. The fatal virus was originated in China’s Wuhan in late December 2019 and since then major cities were put under lockdown until April. The coronavirus has now infected more than 81,660 people in Chian with 3,329 deaths. Wuhan is now due to lifting travel restrictions on April 8 after two months of lockdown, however, the residents are still reportedly asked to remain indoors amid rising concerns of another wave of coronavirus infections.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 64,741lives worldwide as of April 5. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 206 countries and has infected at least 1,202,963 people. Out of the total infections, 246,690 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - Netizens Aghast As Pak's 'all-weather Friend' China Cons It With 'underwear' Covid Masks

Read - Beleagured New York Gets Critical Boost From Alibaba & China In Fight Against Coronavirus

China reopens animal markets

Meanwhile, the same "wet markets" of China have been reopened and the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. As life turns to normalcy in Chinese central city, Wuhan, where the COVID-19 had originated and, has now spread to at least 199 countries. The move by Chinese authorities has raised concerns worldwide as the rest of them are still battling with the deadly virus.

Various reports had suggested that the 55-year-old man who first contracted the deadly COVID-19 was in one of these markets selling exotic animals. An international media outlet quoted its correspondent saying that “the markets have gone back to operating” in a similar way it was functioning before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world. However, according to reports, these markets are being monitored by guards who are ensuring that no one is able to take photographs of the floors soaked with blood and slaughtering of other animals, including dogs and rabbits.

Read - China Appointed As Member Of UN Panel, Will Help Pick Experts

Read - China Observes 3-minute Silence To Mourn Coronavirus Victims