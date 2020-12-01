US Doctor Comforts Elderly COVID-19 Patient, Heartbreaking Image Makes Netizens Emotional

In a heartbreaking image which has surfaced on the internet, a doctor named Joseph Varon can be seen comforting a patient with tha novel coronavirus infection. The image shows the patient burying his head in the arms of Joseph, while he is trying to comfort him. Uploaded on a Facebook page called ‘Go Nakamura’, the image left the netizens with a broken heart as the uploader says that he was grateful to witness this wonderful moment.

“Nov. 26. Dr Joseph Varon comforts a patient with coronavirus disease. I thank all the medical staffs for their hard work even during the holiday season”, wrote the uploader in the caption. According to the reports by The Washington Post, the patient had told the doctor that he wants to be with his wife, while he was crying and seeking help. In the image, the patient seems to be helpless. Nakamura told The Washington Post that he is glad that the image went viral because it gives everyone a reality of what is actually happening inside the hospitals.

Read: WHO Stays Resolute Over COVID-19 Origin Amid China's Claims: 'Will Start Study From Wuhan'

Netizens react

On being emotionsl after seeing the image, netizens bombarded the comment section. "This image made me cry. Thank God for this doctor and for medical staff everywhere who are the face of compassion for these patients. This patient could be my or your elderly father. This is a powerful photograph that truly captures the heartbreak of this time and the heroism of our medical professionals", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "For all the people complaining about a photographer being allowed to document the pandemic while families aren’t allowed to be there, would you complain the same way about photographers being allowed in war zones, while soldiers’ families aren’t allowed? Because COVID is our enemy, and hospitals are the battlegrounds. Do you really want to send the loved ones of people fighting it into the fray?".

Read: US Senate Report Suggests US-EU Partnership To Keep China's Growing Belligerence In Check

Read: US: White House Chooses 'America The Beautiful' Theme For Christmas

Also Read: Moderna To Ask US FDA And European Regulators To Allow Emergency Use Of Its COVID Vaccine

(Image Credits: Facebook/GoNakumura)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.