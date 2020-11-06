US Election 2020: #TrumpMeltdown Memes Trend On Twitter As He Screams 'stop The Count'

Amid the US Election 2020, as the battleground states are still counting votes and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is projected leading with 264 electoral votes, #TrumpMeltdown has begun trending on Twitter with netizens mocking incumbent Donald Trump for his so-called defeat. While Trump appears to become the first US President in last 30 years to fail his reelection bid, the internet users posted his tweets from the past to climate activist Greta Thunberg’s dig on Trump with the viral hashtag.

Many even shared some clips of Trump that according to them depicted the “current” situation of the Republican leader. As per the Associated Press projection, Trump is currently trailing with 214 electoral votes. This is also the second hashtag related to Trump that has caught trend on Twitter after the election night. First was, #TrumpIsALaughingStock

This video encapsulates everything going on with Donald Trump at the moment. Epic!#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/WOb2uVddOw — Emmanuel (@Emmanue41720182) November 6, 2020

I figured it out! Trump was looking at COVID19 map this whole time; that's why he thinks he's winning! #TrumpMeltdown #TrumpIsLosing pic.twitter.com/QmAYiM10VG — Dave's Mansion (@DavesMansion_) November 6, 2020

Mr President, do you need a tranquilizer, or maybe a complementary Calm account?#TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/ymGT0BFmYq — Neil ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ â“‹ #StayHome #BLM (@basementvegan) November 6, 2020

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Closer To Win; Trump Losing Election, Lawsuits & Calm

Read - Asian Stocks Mixed After Wall Street Election Gains

Misinformation by Trump amid US election 2020

Donald Trump has appeared to fire an unsupported attack on the integrity of the polling process in the United States and calling it 'major fraud' with Senior Republicans including Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan even warning against undermining the democratic process. Even several US broadcasters halted the first appearance of Donald Trump since the Election night and concluded that the US President was spreading misinformation. In the 17-minute-long news conference, Trump went on to make baseless claims and insisted that rival Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election” from Republicans.

However, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said, “OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” before the network pulled off the telecast. Even NBC and ABC pulled the plug. Trump’s clippings from the same news conference have been mostly labelled by Twitter for misinformation.

Meanwhile, alling it “exceptional measures” to prevent the spread of misinformation amid the US Election 2020, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has banned a large group named “Stop the Steal” that is created by the supporters of US President Donald Trump in a bid to organise demonstrations against the vote count. In the same group, some of the members even suggested violent approaches to deal with the situation of Democratic Challenger Joe Biden leading in some states while others accused the rivals of “stealing” the elections from Republicans.

Read - Will Easily Win Election If Only 'legal Votes' Are Counted: Donald Trump

Read - US Election 2020: Record Number Of Women To Serve In 117th Congress



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.