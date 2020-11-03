Last Updated:

US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 98 Million Americans Cast Early Vote, 70% Of 2016 Turnout

Americans will begin voting in US Election 2020 to choose the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3 (local time) in just a few hours.

Aanchal Nigam
US Election 2020
11:01 IST, November 3rd 2020
Early votes in US Election near 100 million

Irrespective of the outcome, the US Election 2020 has already become historic with more than 98.8  million ballots already submitted through in-person early voting and by mail. The early casting has reached 70% of the total voter turnout in 2016 presidential election  when Trump won against Hillary Clinton. States were holding early voting even by during the afternoon of November 2 and as per non-partisan, US Elections Project, 35.7  million people had voted in person and 63  million had done the same by mail.

Image Credits: US Elections Project

