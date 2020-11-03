US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 98 Million Americans Cast Early Vote, 70% Of 2016 Turnout

Irrespective of the outcome, the US Election 2020 has already become historic with more than 98.8 million ballots already submitted through in-person early voting and by mail. The early casting has reached 70% of the total voter turnout in 2016 presidential election when Trump won against Hillary Clinton. States were holding early voting even by during the afternoon of November 2 and as per non-partisan, US Elections Project, 35.7 million people had voted in person and 63 million had done the same by mail.

Image Credits: US Elections Project