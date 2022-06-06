US Man Leaves Rs 3.5 Crore Job At Netflix To Work On Things That 'energize' Him

Many people in the world seek a job which pays them a high salary, paid vacation and many other incentives. However, a man in the United States who used to work as a Senior Software Engineer at Netflix quit his job with a $450,000 (₹3,49,24,927.50) crore salary per annum in 2021. At this salary, this could be a dream job for many people, however, Michael Lin left his job after he found it monotonous and was not enjoying it.

In a post published on Medium in Entrepreneur's Handbook, Micheal Lin has revealed that his parents objected to his decision and his mentor also advised him against quitting one job without having another in hand. He thought over the decision for three days, however, he went ahead with his decision and quit his job at Netflix. He had initially thought that he would work in Netflix "forever", however, he quit his job in 2021.

In the post, Michael Lin has shared three reasons behind quitting the job. He said that the job came with perks, however, after the offices closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, everything "disappeared" as there was no longer socialising or any coworkers. He said that he was not enjoying his work anymore.

'The engineering work started to feel like copy-paste': Michael Lin

He worked for Netflix for almost four years as a Senior Software Engineer and initially, he was earning "handsomely" to learn and he loved his job until two years. In the latter half of his time in the company, he started to feel his work was like "copy-paste." He then decided to apply for a job in Product Management and even made efforts to change his role within Netflix for two years. However, his efforts of transition into a Project management role failed as, according to him, Netflix does not have a process in place to facilitate horizontal role changes. In the months ahead, he lost the motivation to work and it affected his performance. He also started to reassess his life priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic and called it a "wake up call". In the last job review, his manager asked him to be more engaged and improve his work if he wanted to keep the job. In May 2021, he quit his job and took a break for the rest of 2021. He concluded the post by saying, "Although I’m just starting, and don’t have any real dependable streams of income, I’m going to trust the process that if I’m working on the things that energize me, good things will happen."

Image: MichaelLin/LinkedIn/Pixabay