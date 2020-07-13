Protester Brings 'animal's Heart' At Republican Senator's Event To Tell He Is 'heartless'

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan’s campaign launch in Alaska took an unprecedented turn after few protesters carrying a banner and reportedly a ‘heart of either a caribou or moose’ interrupted the event. The small group of protesters was then immediately escorted outside by the staff and attendees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on July 11. According to international media reports, Kathleen Bonnar said that she had approached the lawmaker while carrying the caribou heart in a handbag to the stage. She was then reportedly accompanied by another woman identified as Crystal Berwick.

The video posted by The Alaska Landmine shows Bonnar being stopped by Sullivan’s campaign manager. However, that is when a brown coloured object slipped from her hand and fell. But it resulted in fluid-like substance on Republican Senator’s clothes and even the stage. At the same time, two separate women carrying a banner that said, “Heartless Sullivan” also ran towards the stage but were pulled aside. The short clip shows the entire interruption at the event until the protesters were escorted out.

Bonnar said things got out of control

According to international media reports, Bonnar has admitted that the situation at Republican Senator’s campaign launch event got out of control. Moreover, she even informed that the protesters did not intend to be violent and the response was unexpected. Sullivan’s manager reportedly said that his intention of stopping the woman from getting on stage was the uncertainty related to the object she was trying to take out of the bag. Republican Senator’s manager Matt Shuckerow said Bonnar’s action was “not a safe protest, it was not peaceful, it was, in fact, violent on the part of the protesters.”

However, Bonnar said, “I think things just got really blown way out of proportion. None of us had any intention to be violent at all. We didn’t even expect the response we received at all.”



Inputs: AP

