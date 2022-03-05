US: Raccoon Trying To Claw Through Ceiling In Viral Video Leaves Netizens Perplexed

People tend to get frequently perplexed when they stumble across terrifying yet enigmatic videos featuring animal antics on the internet. One such video that has been doing rounds on social media perfectly fits under this category. It shows a raccoon's hand emerging from the ceiling of a room as the people inside it watched in disbelief. As per the reports of Today, the raccoon was living with 22-year-old Fashion Institute of Technology student Yesenia Irizarry in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment for over a year. Irizarry claims that she did not know that the raccoon was living in her house until her friend spotted it in the kitchen.

Originally, Irizarry shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing "You and your roommates are making a midnight snack, you look up and see a raccoon doing this. Here are extra videos for your enjoyment. The video was also shared by the page WhatIsNewYork, which shares interesting videos from New York residents. The video features someone recording the ceiling as a hand of a raccoon emerges from it. The sound of a group of friends joking and laughing can be heard in the background.

The video leaves people perplexed

The video was shared two days ago and ever since, it has garnered more than 10 lakh views and around 37000 likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from users who were perplexed by the racoon. One Instagram user wrote, "I would develop sleep disorder and from witnessing that hand reaching out I think I would move out."

Another person wrote, "I wish raccoons would just leave the long fingers to the monkeys and humans. They look creepy as hell!!' Meanwhile, a third comment read, "Someone needs to add the 'we’ve been trying to contact you about your car’s extended warranty' audio."

Another video featuring a raccoon

Meanwhile, in a related incident, a raccoon crashed through the ceiling into a dining hall at Louisiana State University, which shocked everyone. A video was circulated featuring the raccoon sitting on the table as people were trying to catch the animal in a bucket using a broom. The racoon starts running, prompting the people attempting to catch it to chase it.

🦝 Raccoon on the loose!

A raccoon was seen dining in the 459 tonight during its hours of normal operation. TikTok user adrianne.bajon captured the video and shared it to the platform. See below: pic.twitter.com/kMbLSlQK0s — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) February 17, 2022

