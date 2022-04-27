US: 'Santa Claus' To Fight Special Election From Alaska's Lone House Seat

Santa Claus is running for the United States House of Representatives from the state of Alaska. Yes, you read it right; however, this is not the same Santa Claus that climbs chimneys and delivers gifts to children on Christmas eve. He is a man, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa and has also legally changed his name to Santa Claus. The candidate has a wide range of experience and a resume unlike any other person running for the US House of Representatives.

Before changing his name to Santa Claus, the former special assistant deputy police commissioner for New York City came to know that he had a way of calming people, especially when he worked as a first responder. Claus has served about 30 different non-profit organisations, as per Fox9. Not only does Santa go to office to work, but he holds an incredible record in serving the public, much like the Santa Claus we are familiar with.

After the former police official grew his beard and volunteered as Santa Claus, he said he decided to change his name legally after hearing a child in a car yell to him “Santa! I love you!”. Claus even moved to the North Pole, Alaska, because he thought it was more fitting for someone named Santa to reside there, as per Fox9.

Santa confirmed his first seat in 2015 on the North Pole’s City Council as a write-in ballot as he got more engaged in the local politics of the area. He served for three years and was just re-elected to continue spreading his mission.

Santa Claus among 48 candidates running for lone Alaska seat

Santa posted on his Twitter account his political leanings and agenda. He tweeted, “I'm happy to announce that I'm a candidate in the Special Election for the U.S. House of Representatives for Alaska in 2022! I'm an independent, progressive, democratic socialist, with an affinity for Bernie Sanders, and aim to represent ALL Alaskans (sic)”. The tweet also has a link where he detailed all the agendas he would carry if he wins the seat.

Santa Claus is among 48 candidates running for Alaska’s lone US House seat. The candidates for the elections include a professor, an ex-governor, some fishermen, and some lawyers, but the two-term council member for the city of North Pole, Alaska, whose real name is indeed Santa Claus expects that name recognition will help him win his ticket to Washington, as per the Fox9 report.

(Image: AP)