Last Updated:

US: 'Santa Claus' To Fight Special Election From Alaska's Lone House Seat

Santa Claus is running for the US House of Representatives from Alaska. He is among the 48 candidates contesting elections for the lone House seat from Alaska.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
US

Image: AP


Santa Claus is running for the United States House of Representatives from the state of Alaska. Yes, you read it right; however, this is not the same Santa Claus that climbs chimneys and delivers gifts to children on Christmas eve. He is a man, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa and has also legally changed his name to Santa Claus. The candidate has a wide range of experience and a resume unlike any other person running for the US House of Representatives.

Before changing his name to Santa Claus, the former special assistant deputy police commissioner for New York City came to know that he had a way of calming people, especially when he worked as a first responder. Claus has served about 30 different non-profit organisations, as per Fox9. Not only does Santa go to office to work, but he holds an incredible record in serving the public, much like the Santa Claus we are familiar with.

After the former police official grew his beard and volunteered as Santa Claus, he said he decided to change his name legally after hearing a child in a car yell to him “Santa! I love you!”. Claus even moved to the North Pole, Alaska, because he thought it was more fitting for someone named Santa to reside there, as per Fox9.

READ | US: Video of a wild bear casually strolling in a park goes viral, netizens find it amusing

Santa confirmed his first seat in 2015 on the North Pole’s City Council as a write-in ballot as he got more engaged in the local politics of the area.  He served for three years and was just re-elected to continue spreading his mission.

Santa Claus among 48 candidates running for lone Alaska seat 

Santa posted on his Twitter account his political leanings and agenda. He tweeted, “I'm happy to announce that I'm a candidate in the Special Election for the U.S. House of Representatives for Alaska in 2022! I'm an independent, progressive, democratic socialist, with an affinity for Bernie Sanders, and aim to represent ALL Alaskans (sic)”. The tweet also has a link where he detailed all the agendas he would carry if he wins the seat. 

READ | Sharath Kamal's wild on-court celebration after winning 10th national title goes viral

Santa Claus is among 48 candidates running for Alaska’s lone US House seat. The candidates for the elections include a professor, an ex-governor, some fishermen, and some lawyers, but the two-term council member for the city of North Pole, Alaska, whose real name is indeed Santa Claus expects that name recognition will help him win his ticket to Washington, as per the Fox9 report.

READ | Former India player Arun Lal set to tie the knot again at 66; Pics & wedding card go viral

(Image: AP)

READ | IPL 2022: Harshal Patel & Riyan Parag engage in war of words; video goes viral | WATCH
READ | 'Mai': Here's why THIS kitchen scene from Sakshi Tanwar's Netflix show is going viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: US, Santa Claus, Alaska
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND