US School's Students Cheer For Cafeteria Manager Who Passed US Citizenship Test: Watch

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows students and staff members of Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond in Oklahoma cheering for their cafeteria manager, who passed her test to become a US citizen. The wholesome video is melting the hearts of netizens all over social media. Uploaded on the official Facebook handle of the school, the video shows everyone giving a huge shoutout to Ms Yanet. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The nearly two minutes long video begins with everybody standing in the school corridor with smiles on their faces as they are clapping for Yanet. Everyone can be seen wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norms. Further, into the video, Yanet enters the corridor and everyone starts clapping more loudly. Students in the video can be heard saying ‘USA’ as Yanet completes her walk in the corridor holding a USA flag. The woman can be seen getting extremely emotional in the video. "A HUGE SHOUTOUT to Ms. Yanet, our sweet cafeteria manager, who passed her test to become a US citizen!!! HOORAY!!!", read the caption of the video. Let’s have a look at the video.

Netizens congratulate

Since uploaded, the wholesome video has managed to gather over 400 reactions. The video has over 200 shares. Netizens took over the comment section after watching the video. One Facebook user wrote, "How exciting!! Congratulations, Ms. Yanet! I’m crying such happy tears for you!". Another person wrote, "Omggggg I absolutely LOVE THIS! Felicidades, Mrs. Yanet! One person can make a huge difference, and what these amazing students have learned today is something that goes beyond any textbook. My heart is so happy for you all! What a CELEBRATION ! Thank you for sharing this wonderful and amazing news and video!!!". In the comment section, netizens can be seen congratulating the woman.

(Image Credits: Facebook/@prairievale)

