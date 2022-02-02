US: Tim Cook's House In California Completely Blurred In Apple & Google Maps

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Palo Alto house in California has been blurred on panoramic maps by Apple Maps and Google Maps. Users using Google Maps and Apple Maps are now seeing a blurred image of Tim Cook's residence instead. However, on Google Earth and Google Maps, his house is still visible from above but while using either service's Street View, the region appears to be blurred throughout. The area's above satellite picture, as well as the Look Around close-up street photos, have been blocked away by Apple Maps.

As per the reports of AppleInsider, Google Maps and Apple Maps has blocked out Tim Cook's whole Palo Alto residence in order to protect him after a break-in by a 45-year-old woman. Following the incident, the woman was prohibited from approaching Cook or any other Apple employees within 200 yards, as well as from entering any Apple property or Cook's house.

Apple was granted restraining order on behalf of Cook

After Apple was granted a restraining order on behalf of Cook, changes to the Apple Map Look Around function and Google Maps' Street View were made, according to Sputnik. Cook has made no secret of the fact that he resides in Palo Alto, but the specific street name and number have been kept a secret until now. Another reason why Apple CEO's house has been blurred is the resident attracts additional attention.

DCW Marketing shared a tweet on February 1 with a blurred image of Tim Cook's house. The right side of the image, where Tim Cook's house is located, is completely blurred, while the right side depicts an empty street. The caption of the post read, "Apple Maps erects gigantic digital wall to hide Tim Cook’s house."

Apple Maps erects gigantic digital wall to hide Tim Cook’s house pic.twitter.com/DWa65NbCe3 — DCW Marketing (@DCWMarketing) February 1, 2022

Woman stalked Tim Cook for over one year

It was reported that for over a year, the woman who claims that she was his wife has been stalking Apple CEO, Tim Cook. Last week, Tim Cook filed a complaint against this woman, and a restraining order was issued. The woman has already sent Tim Cook over 200 emails, ranging from an uncomfortable tone to outright threats, according to BGR News. The woman is also threatening Cook with financial retaliation and when the woman shared a photo of a loaded gun on social media, the threat became even more serious.

Image: Twitter/@DCWMarketing/AP