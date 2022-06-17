US: Video Of Kangaroo Making Disgusted Face After Swallowing Dirt In Zoo Goes Viral; WATCH

The Internet is often swamped with videos of animals' showing their antics. No denying the fact that these adorable antics never fail to win the hearts of the people. As of now, a viral video of baby Kangaroo's reaction has been doing rounds on the internet.

Kangaroos are native to Australia and New Guinea and sighting these animals over there is common.

The viral video opens up to show a baby kangaroo making a disgusted face in his enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas, after getting a bit of dirt in its mouth. As the video progresses, the baby kangaroo is seen poking out his tongue while chewing something. The video was shared on Twitter by the San Antonio Zoological Society and made available by Storyful. "Pyrite’s joey got some dirt in his mouth and had quite the reaction", read the caption on the video.

Pyrite’s joey got some dirt in his mouth and had quite the reaction 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jy0uNsGaCu — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 16, 2022

The video of the adorable reaction has gained traction on the internet. Moreover, a joey is a young marsupial. Marsupials are not completely developed when they are born and live in their mother's pouch until they are fully developed. Infants of animals like kangaroos, koalas, opossums, and wombats are called a joey.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The heartwarming video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 1.1K views accompanied by several likes and retweets.

The video has prompted Twitter users to post creative comments to describe the condition of the baby kangaroo. "Gee how did I get this stuff in my mouth," a user wrote. "Give him a drink," another user spelt.

Image: Twitter/@SanAntonioZoo