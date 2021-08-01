US Visitor Wins Indiana Casino's Biggest-ever Jackpot Of Rs 5 Crore With Rs 75 Bet

After making a $1 bet at a slot machine, a visitor named Andrew walked away with a $690,623 (5 crore) prize from a casino in Indiana, which is the highest in the facility's history. Andrew bet $1 on a Wild Party slot machine at the French Lick Casino in French Lick, which opened 16 years ago and won a $690,623 progressive jackpot.

It is the biggest jackpot since 2013

Officials claimed the award was the casino's greatest jackpot ever, surpassing a $265,880 payout won by a casino guest in 2013. According to Jeff Whereatt, director of slots at French Lick Casino, it's rare for jackpots of that size to be won at privately operated casinos. He told WTHR-TV that it's a major event and there are not many local jackpots or progressives this high. Large jackpots in locations like Las Vegas where they can link numerous sites together, but they don't see it very often in Indiana.

CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 to French Lick’s BIGGEST JACKPOT WINNER ever. Andrew won this MASSIVE $690,623 progressive jackpot on a $1 Wild Party game. #slots #casino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/wq8ekz0DDL — French Lick Casino (@FLCasino) July 26, 2021

Similar instance from South Africa

In a similar scenario from South Africa, a man won the second-largest PowerBall jackpot in history in 2021, taking home 158 million South African Rand. His triumph was made even more remarkable by the fact that he had purchased the lottery ticket for only R 15 just hours before the results were announced.

The winning numbers 1, 12, 36, 38, 41, and PowerBall number 7 were manually selected by the winner using the Absa banking app. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the prize winner and disclosed that it was the largest online jackpot win since Ithuba acquired the lottery operator in 2015.

The recent controversy in Indiana Casino from earlier this year

Recently, state authorities penalised a northwest Indiana casino $100,000 after an 18-year-old male with a fake Pennsylvania ID was regularly allowed to enter the casino's gaming floor to play blackjack and place sports bets back in March. Horseshoe Casino was fined by the Indiana Gaming Commission on March 23rd. After being scanned by 18 different security officers on 10 different days, the young man's ID failed to be recognised as valid by the Hammond casino's electronic Veridocs system a total of 40 times.

Image- @FLCasino/Twitter

