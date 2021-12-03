US Woman Breastfeeds Cat On A Delta Flight From New York To Atlanta

An unusual incident occurred on a Delta Airlines flight where a woman allegedly started breastfeeding her cat in front of co-passengers and staff. The woman, whose identity remains unknown, was on a Delta plane from Syracuse, New York to Atlanta, Georgia when she was caught breastfeeding her cat. When a file attendant asked her to stop and put her cat back in the bag, the woman refused and continued to feed her cat.

However, to stop the situation, the staff members also sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) to alert the airport authorities in Atalanta. The message stated that "a passenger in seat 13A 'is breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in carrier' when a flight attendant requested." The sender also urged the airport authorities to hand over the situation to the "Red Coat" team after landing. A picture of the message board is surfacing on social media, which was first posted by author Rick Wilson.

Meanwhile, one of the flight attendants named Ainsley Elizabeth, who was on board, took to Tiktok and explained the issue. "This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket, so it looked like a baby," she said. "Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch, but she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life, "reported the New York Post." She also explained that the security officials got involved in the matter, and the employee who sent the ACARS message asked Delta’s Red Coat team to detain the woman.

An aviation enthusiast took to Twitter to share further details on the incident. According to him, the fellow passengers were shocked by what they were witnessing from the lady in 13 A and alerted the cabin crew. He further said that the cabin crew did speak with 13A, asking her to stop, but she kept on feeding. Upon arrival in Atlanta, she was greeted by airport officials, he said.

