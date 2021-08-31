US Woman Recreates Actor Nicole Kidman's Iconic Divorce Look; Netizens Share Their Stories

A Los Angeles-based writer and producer decided to celebrate the end of her troubled marriage in what could be termed as the most savage way one could ever imagine to do. Liz Maupin threw a divorce party as soon as it was finalised on Monday. Not only did she throw a party but she also tried to celebrated in actor 'Nicole Kidman style,' wearing the same kind of outfit the latter had worn on her day of divorce with Tom Cruise. "DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did [sic}," read the caption of the photo which was shared by Maupin on Twitter. The post has created quite a buzz on social media platforms.

Have a look at the post here:

DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did pic.twitter.com/ppBBaz0gc6 — Liz Maupin (@LizMaupin) August 30, 2021

Post propelled others to share divorce stories

Since being shared on Monday, the post has attracted netizens' reactions and also encouraged some of them to their divorce stories. As of now, the post has gathered 1 million likes, more than 4,700 retweets and a number of comments. Sharing her divorce story, one of the users wrote, "My divorce was finalised on my birthday due to my ex messing up some paperwork. He asked if I would agree to bringing the date forward by a month and I was nope, it's going to be the best ever birthday present to myself [sic]." "Did you find it true that the saddest day of your life is when you decide you need to get divorced, and the happiest is when the divorce is finalized?[sic]," asked another. "Now i have to get married and then divorced and throw a party on the day its finalised and take a picture wearing that outfit and holding the shot of you in this shot holding a picture of nicole kidman in the same outfit [sic]," expressed a third.

Here are some reactions by users:

My divorce was finalised on my birthday due to my ex messing up some paperwork. He asked if I would agree to bringing the date forward by a month and I was nope, it's going to be the best ever birthday present to myself. 🥳🎁 — Jess Behrens 🌱💉 (@outragJESS) August 30, 2021

Now i have to get married and then divorced and throw a party on the day its finalised and take a picture wearing that outfit and holding the shot of you in rhis shot holding a picture of nicole kidman in tha same outfit — Things to do in Bob Denver when you're dead (@Bakeoid) August 30, 2021

Image Credits: Liz Maupin/Twitter