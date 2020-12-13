US Woman's Santa Letters Give Alternate Occasion For Frontline Workers On Christmas Duty

A woman from Texas, US who makes special greeting cards has expanded the project to honour front-line workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie Davisson, a mother of two boys, started her career in making the ‘100 per certified, Elf-approved’ letter cards in 2018 offering families of those working on Christmas an alternate holiday opportunity. Soon, her business flourished and she started receiving demands from families, friends and loved ones of teachers, doctors and other working on the holiday.

This year, however, her business expanded after people started requesting letters for frontline workers including healthcare personnel. In addition to hospital heroes, Davisson has now personalized letters for military and first responders, flying families and one requesting toy donations from kids to encourage them to give to others in need. Speaking to Good Morning America, she revealed that her husband, Brett, is in the Army and sometimes works Christmas Day, which motivated her to start her special letter business.

Apart from spreading smiles, Davisson along with other military wives have raised money for the United Service Organizations to support service members and their families. Davisson has also shared photographs of the letters on Facebook and they are now doing winning hearts on the internet. "Merry Christmas from our families to yours. Please feel free to print and use these templates for your own families, and if this simple letter helps you in some way, all we ask is that you pay it forward this holiday season," She wrote while sharing a link to her work.

'Thank You, my friend'

"Thank you so much for this. My spouse is on his way home from deployment but may not make it home in time for Christmas Day," wrote a user thanking her for her unique venture. "Thank you!!! My husband is a firefighter and this is the first year that my son really knows dates to get that something is off," added another. Meanwhile, a third comment read, "Omg. I am bawling my eyes out. Thank you thank you for these letters. This is my husband’s first deployment during the holidays and both my boys are struggling ugh!!! This is amazing."

