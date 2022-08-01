Uttar Pradesh: 6-year-old Anxious Over 'costly Pencil, Eraser, Maggi'; Writes To PM Modi

Just like any other person in the country who is facing troubles due to rising prices, now a six-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh has now raised the issue of inflation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The girl has penned a letter to PM Modi speaking about the challenges she is facing due to price hikes.

The letter written in Hindi has gone viral on social media and has been reshared multiple times by people in an attempt to draw the Prime Minister's attention towards inflation. As the letter reads, the girl named Kriti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district complains about the price rise in the country which includes things like a pencil, rubber, as well as Maggi which are popular commodities consumed by children.

"My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have increased prices to a huge extent. Even my pencil and eraser have become expensive and the price of my Maggi has also increased. My mother beats me when I ask for a new pencil. What should I do? Other kids steal my pencil," the letter says.

Speaking over the same, the girl's father, Vishal Dubey, who is an advocate also confirmed the letter and said that it was his daughter's 'Mann Ki Baat'. He told the media that his daughter was annoyed after she was scolded by her mother for losing her pencil in school.

On the other hand, Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar also spoke to the media and said that he heard about the girl's letter through social media platforms. "I am keen on helping the girl in every way possible and will also try my best to make sure that the letter reaches concerned authorities," he added.

J&K girl complains about classes being taken place online

Notably, this is not the first time when a student has reached out to the Prime Minister regarding her complaints. Earlier in 2021, a six-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir was seen complaining about her school classes that were taking place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also complained about homework and lengthy classes.

Taking note of the matter, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the school education department to take measures to lighten the burden on school children.

Image: PMINDIA/Unsplash