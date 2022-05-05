Uttarakhand Police's Advice On World Password Day Is Related To Elon Musk; Here's How

Passwords provide the first line of defence against unauthorized access to your personal space. The stronger your password, the more protected is your personal information. And when you create your passwords, you might think of something unique. As of now, on the occasion of International Password Day, the Uttrakhand Police department has taken to social media to speak about the International Password Day, though in a fun way. They have also added a twist by leaning onto Elon Musk.

World Password Day is observed on the first Thursday of May, however, as per nationaldaycalender, Intel Security declared World Password Day in May 2013, inspired by security researcher Mark Burnett’s idea. A strong password is crucial for preventing attacks by cybercriminals. One may avoid phishing attacks by not reusing the same password, setting up two-factor authentication, and taking up online security checkups by Google.

For now, the Uttarakhand Police department has tweeted about World Password Day for “optimal digital security”. They shared a poster with the caption, "This International #PasswordDay, make sure your password is as difficult as the name of Elon Musk's son, to have optimal digital security Stay #CyberSafe." Also, they leaned toward Elon Musk as the text on the image read, "Elon Musk named his son X Æ A-Xii and you cannot think of a strong and reliable password? Happy password day."

Moreover, the Uttarakhand Police's unique twist has taken to Elon Musk's son's name. The unusual name of his son, X Æ A-12, grabbed attention online in 2020. The SpaceX CEO had even explained the meaning of the name and the way to pronounce the name in a viral podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan. The fun fact of putting Elon's son's name as a reference to aware people while they set passwords as it's difficult to crack the code words.

'Being creative', Netizens react

The post was shared by the department on Thursday when it grabbed the attention of several people on the internet. The post prompted several to put out views on the creative poster. "Being creative", a user wrote while quoting the tweet. The other user expressed, "Wow Nice tweet and very Educative."

