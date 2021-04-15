Venomous African Viper With No Known Anti-venom Bites San Diego Zoo Worker

In a rare incident in the United States, a San Diego Zoo employee was hospitalised after being bitten by a venomous snake. According to USA Today, the incident occurred as the wildlife care specialist was caring for the African bush viper, which is scientifically known as Atheris squamigera, in a non-public area. The zoo informed that the staff member was immediately taken to a hospital for evaluation and medical care, and the zoo officials remain in close contact.

The zoo authorities added that although the San Diego Zoo cares for a number of venomous reptiles, incidents like this are “very rare” and the snake was contained all times with no risk of an escape. Further, they informed that the venom of the African bush viper can cause fever, haemorrhaging and possibly death in humans. There is also no known antivenom for an African bush viper’s venom, according to the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.

African bush viper’s bite symptoms

According to National Geographic, the viper native to parts of western and central Africa and their venom “typically kills within days”. The symptoms from a bite from the reptile also include “serious kidney damage” and “disrupted blood clotting and flow”. A study from the American College of Medical Toxicology also stated that the snake can cause fevers or internal bleeding which can be fatal.

However, patients can be treated for their bites using antivenom created for other snakes’ venom. USA Today reported that back in 2015, in a similar incident, a Dallas Zoo helped with the treatment of a local man bitten by an African bush viper he was keeping at home. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo employee’s current condition is unknown.

(Rep image: Unsplash)

