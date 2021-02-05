'Verified Badge Crest': California Artist Offers Blue Ticks For Homes Of Public Figures

An a time when having a blue tick on social media has become a status symbol, an artist from California is now offering paint the verification symbol on homes. In a Twitter post, San Francisco based artist Danielle Baskin unveiled an unusual rollout of 'Blue Check Homes' - service for residents of Bay Area in which they could get a "Verified Badge Crest" on the facade of their homes to identify themselves as an authentic public figure in real life.

In subsequent tweets, he also shared his website bluecheckhomes.com , where the ‘public figures’ can apply to get the blue checkmarks for their residences. Describing his venture, Baskin wrote, “The blue verified badge on your house lets people outside know that you're an authentic public figure. To receive the blue check crest, there must be someone authentic and notable actively living in the house.” The website, which requires people to legally apply for verification also features several photographs of people who’ve previously got the blue crest installed on their homes.

Who can apply?

For application, the owner of the house should be “prominent executives, thought leaders, influencers, authors, and journalists who represent prominent organizations, including companies, brands, non-profit organizations, and media organizations. Additionally, all those who are government officials, athletes and team coaches can also apply. Homeowners who own entertainment companies, such as film studios and TV networks to actors with a least 5 credits are also deemed fit to apply.

The website also mentions that following every application, Blue check homes would conduct an evaluation of the homeowner’s authenticity. Elaborating on authentication failure, the website mentioned, “ “We may also remove the blue badge crest from your home at any point if you no longer meet our criteria. Removal will not incur additional charges.

