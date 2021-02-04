Maharashtra Artist Creates Art On Stone, Says Used 'lockdown To Rediscover Artist In Me'

An artist and a drawing teacher at a Thane school, Suman Dabholkar, has made various paintings of personalities like Lord Vitthal, scientist Albert Einstein, former president A P J Abdul Kalam, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and M S Dhoni, actors Sonu Sood, Naseeruddin Shah and poet Narayan Surve. However, these are not usual paintings as he used his brush and paints to draw these people on a stone. During November last year, on the occasion of Constitution day, Dabholkar painted the face of Dr B R Ambedkar on a large rock.

Work of a stone artist

Speaking to PTI, the artist said, “I used the COVID-19 lockdown to rediscover the artist in me and acquire a new skill. I always wanted to pursue an art which is closer to nature and create awareness about it among those who do not visit art galleries”. During the lockdown, he went to his parents' place at Kankavli in Sindhudurg district. He started going to a river, located at some distance from his home, where he was captivated by the beauty of nature. This is how he got inspired to make such paintings. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared some of his work. Let’s have a look.

My tribute to Savitri baai Phule on her birth anniversary 🙏

She is one of the first modern feminists in India, who stood up for women’s education.

My tribute to Savitri baai Phule on her birth anniversary 🙏

Earlier, the stone artist paid tribute to the actor for his relentless work by creating a stone art by himself with the help of river stone. He shared the art piece on Twitter which was even noticed by the Happy New Year actor. The sculpture shared two pictures on Twitter while showing off his artwork. The first picture was the raw river stone which was later converted into the picture of Sonu Sood brilliantly. The actor who was touched by the beautiful artwork praised Suman on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Stone man".

When asked about his inspiration, the artist said, "I could visualise various shapes and forms in the stones. An idea occurred to me of giving these stones a new life". He added, "The natural beauty of Sindhudurg has always attracted me. When I got the opportunity to stay in my hometown during the lockdown, I could observe the nature carefully".

