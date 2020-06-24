Video: Cat Responds To 'are You Still Single?', Netizens In Splits

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many of us in a mental turmoil, it does not seem to affect a self-assuring cat who is now giving some life lessons on the internet. A clip of Angel, the cat is now winning the internet for her reply after being asked if she was single? The amusing short clip was shared on Instagram on a page called 'Angel Bengal' and is now doing rounds of the internet.

In the caption, the hooman wrote “When they ask if you’re still single. Sound On”. The clip starts by showing Angel dressed in a bright pink hoodie while she could be seen standing on its hind legs in front of the mirror. Further in the video, the hooman could be heard asking, “Are you still single ?" to which the cat starts licking her own reflection in the mirror. However, what has left netizens, even more, is the sound that the little animal produces. Watch it here:

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 27000 times and received a bandwidth of comments from amused netizens. One user wrote, "What great kitty cuteness!!!" another wrote, "love your coat, Angel! " Yet another comment read, "So cute it’s like she loves her self" Another user wrote, "O my angel i love you."

It's not only Angel who is ruling the internet. Recently, another cat's reaction after having too much of catnip captured everybody's attention. A nearly one minute clip was posted with the caption “when you've had too much catnip you can’t handle the butterfly” and starts by showing a grey coloured cat lying on its back on a similar colour carpet. The clip further shows a toy butterfly constantly circling over the cat’s head. However, due to the sedative effect of catnip, the feline seems to be perplexed by the toy.

