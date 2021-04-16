Last Updated:

Video: Elderly Couple Reunites After Months Amid COVID-19, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Ever since its detection, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an obliterating impact on not only nations as a whole but as on individual relationships.

The 31-second video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman and features Gordon and Mary at Baily House Care Home, UK. The clip commences by showing Mary being reduced to tears after seeing her husband following months of staying apart. As the video proceeds, both of them are seen inching closer, hugging and kissing, as they engage in an emotional reunion. One particular moment from the clip, which struck the chords of people’s heart features both of them saying ‘I love you' as soon as they see each other.  

Reunited for love 

According to a BBC, 89-year-old Mary Davis, last saw Gordon, her husband of 68 years, when he was moved into a care home last year and had been unable to visit him due to lockdown restrictions.  In February, Mary was moved to Baily House Care Home, which organized their reunion earlier this week. At present, Gordon has been transferred to the Nottinghamshire based care home, so that he could live with ‘the love of his life’.

Since shared by Chapman, the video has left netizens in tears of joy. The clip originally posted by The Manc, has neared almost four million views along with over 116 thousand likes. “That is so beautiful. I wish I could have had my mom for 80 years,” wrote a user. Meanwhile, the post also got a reaction from American actor Diedrich Bader, who wrote, “I sent it to my wife so she’d cry on the treadmill.” Meanwhile another comment read, “Can we please fix our elder care system?? Couples should be moved in together, even if one is capable. We will all be old eventually, what do you want your eldercare life to be? Let's all think on that.”

