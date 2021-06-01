Last Updated:

Video: Elephant Comes Across Tiger While Walking In The Forest, Watch What Happens Next

The video shows how the elephant and tiger behave when they come across each other in the forest. The video has been shared by actress Dia Mirza on Twitter.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Elephant

IMAGE: Deespeak/Twitter


A video has surfaced on the internet that shows an interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant. The clip shows what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The video featuring two animals shows how they behave with each other when they come face-to-face with each other in the forest. The video has been shared by actress Dia Mirza on Twitter has grabbed the attention of netizens. People amazed by the interaction of elephant and tiger took to the comments section to share their views.

Elephant's path blocked by Tiger

Actress Dia Mirza while sharing the video tagged Sanctuary Asia and tweeted that she was looking for the person who shot the clip. The 21-second video shows an elephant taking a casual stroll. As the elephant is approaching the forest path, the tiger can be seen sitting in the middle of the path. Eventually, the tiger turns around and notices the elephant walking on the path. The tiger suddenly gets up and runs into the bushes allowing the elephant to pass through the path. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 1 lakh views and more than 4000 likes. People amused to see the captivating video shared their reactions in the comments section. Some of the users said that the video showed who is the real king of the forest while others talked about coexistence in the forest. One user commented, "This shows who is the boss of the jungle. And we should not forget that both tiger and elephant are the pride of our country. We must protect them from harm.”. He is the real king. Nobody stand a chance against him." Another user commented, "Peaceful coexistence. They don’t fight like us for power or ego." "They respect their ecological and physical spaces", wrote another individual. Check out some of the user reactions.

READ | WATCH: Bride fires gun in the air before walking on stage in UP; COVID norms also flouted

IMAGE: Deespeak/Twitter

READ | WATCH: 6-yr-old Kashmiri girl's plea to PM over too much homework makes netizens go 'aww'
READ | WATCH: Safari-goers chased by hippo in Lake Victoria; netizens say 'scary stuff'
READ | Russia: Couple engaged in argument fall 25-feet from balcony, watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT