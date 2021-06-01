Video: Elephant Comes Across Tiger While Walking In The Forest, Watch What Happens Next

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows an interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant. The clip shows what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The video featuring two animals shows how they behave with each other when they come face-to-face with each other in the forest. The video has been shared by actress Dia Mirza on Twitter has grabbed the attention of netizens. People amazed by the interaction of elephant and tiger took to the comments section to share their views.

Elephant's path blocked by Tiger

Actress Dia Mirza while sharing the video tagged Sanctuary Asia and tweeted that she was looking for the person who shot the clip. The 21-second video shows an elephant taking a casual stroll. As the elephant is approaching the forest path, the tiger can be seen sitting in the middle of the path. Eventually, the tiger turns around and notices the elephant walking on the path. The tiger suddenly gets up and runs into the bushes allowing the elephant to pass through the path. Watch the video here:

Watch what happens at the end! @SanctuaryAsia is looking for the person who captured this video. Kindly share in comments 💚 @BittuSahgal @vivek4wild @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/H2FbIE2xYv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 28, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 1 lakh views and more than 4000 likes. People amused to see the captivating video shared their reactions in the comments section. Some of the users said that the video showed who is the real king of the forest while others talked about coexistence in the forest. One user commented, "This shows who is the boss of the jungle. And we should not forget that both tiger and elephant are the pride of our country. We must protect them from harm.”. He is the real king. Nobody stand a chance against him." Another user commented, "Peaceful coexistence. They don’t fight like us for power or ego." "They respect their ecological and physical spaces", wrote another individual. Check out some of the user reactions.

Majestic creatures ❤️ — Utkarsh (@utkarshpatil006) May 28, 2021

After all Just A Cat 🐅 & 🐘THE GAJRAJ-MAHARAJ OF JUNGLE 🌲🌳🌲 — Ramman Sidana (@RammanSidana) May 28, 2021

Peaceful coexistence. They don’t fight like us for power or ego. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 28, 2021

Anyone who regularly watches Animal planet knows that even groups of lions run away in fear on seeing a single elephant — Eco Activist INFJ (@NKwriting) May 28, 2021

Pick your battles. Discretion is the better part of valour. That’s why Tiger is King 😊 — Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) May 28, 2021

They respect their ecological and physical spaces..🐅🐘 — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) May 28, 2021

IMAGE: Deespeak/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.