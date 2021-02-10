Video Goes Viral As Asiatic Lion Enters A Hotel In Junagadh, Take A Look

In a rather scary incident, an Asiatic lion was spotted in a hotel in Junagadh, taking a casual stroll. The incident which was recorded in the CCTV camera shows the lion roaming around the main gate of Hotel Sarovar Portico. The lion even scared the watchman. According to the caption of the video, the lion in the city has been termed as a ‘casual affair’ which has shocked the internet.

A 'casual affair'

The 26 seconds long clip shows the lion roaming around the hotel’s main gate. Right next to it is the watchman’s seating area. Completely unbothered by his presence, the lion takes a leap over the gate and roams around the hotel’s lobby. However, towards the end of the video, it jumps back and moves towards the forest. After the lion moves out, the guard can be seen getting up from his chair to have a look. However, it is too late. Let's have a look at the clip.

Netizens react

Stunned by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. While a few made sarcastic remarks, others are concerned about the lion and think that this is dangerous. "Lovely sight . We have encroached upon their territory. It was their land so they have come to see their ancestral properties ..They also want to expand their family and territory . High time for giving them preference over our selfish interest ..", wrote a Twitter user. Another Twitter user wrote, "This is because of #gujrat government narrow nature, they conserve them in a very little area, even after SC order they are not ready to transfer some of them to "kuno palanpur" (MP) which is already developed for asiatic lion conservation". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption.

Lion's like Yo I'm going for a walk, be right back. https://t.co/F9ykmWSeka — Raggedy Man (@RageMonk) February 10, 2021

The security guard was lucky https://t.co/HLRNKRHaFS — Sarthak Agasti (@saga_258) February 10, 2021

We humans have encroached upon their spaces in the name of development or building new towns. We deserve this " intrusion " . https://t.co/f2k6hbZdo7 — Supriya ARCOT (@sup_arcot) February 10, 2021

This is sad. We have destroyed the eco balance to a dangerous degree. — tikuli (@tikulli) February 10, 2021

