15 Lionesses Drink Water At Gujarat's Gir Forest In A 'rare Sight': Watch Video

Lion and Lioness are considered as the king and queen of the jungle. Seeing a group of buffaloes, deer, elephant, or hyenas are a common sight in the wild. However, witness a group of lion or Lioness together is a rare sight. However, such a view was seen in a video where fifteen lionesses appeared near a lake.

Also Read | 'Pride Of Gujarat': Video Of Lionesses Swimming In Gir Forest Leaves Netizens Stunned

15 lionesses drinking water together

A user on Twitter recently shared a video from Gir forest, Gujarat. In it, 15 lionesses can be seen quenching their thirst. The 1:28 minute-long video starts with a lioness drinking water from the lake, and two more comes ahead. Soon they are joined by several other lionesses who are coming slowly towards the lake. In the end, the video gives a closer look at the lionesses where all of them are seen side by side drinking water, except one Lioness who is sitting away from the group. The video currently has more than 2k views. Check it out below.

A rare sight of 15 lionesses drinking water in Gir forest. Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/ecnRx557Yz — Sunil Alagh (@sunilalagh) July 15, 2020

Also Read | After Kerala's Incident, Video Of Baby Elephant Trying To Save Swimming Man Resurfaces

Dr. Sandeep, Wild Life Officer, Narmada, talked about the king and queen of the jungle in an interview with a daily. He said that lions are social animals. They do everything together in a group - be it drinking, eating, or wandering. He stated that it makes for an “amazing sight” for all wildlife lovers. Dr. Sandeep noted that there is something special about the lions which attract humans a lot.

Also Read | Video Of A Lion’s ‘self-care Session’ Breaks Internet, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

About Gir forest

Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is located near Talala Gir in Gujarat, India. It is also known as Sasan Gir. The place is popular know for Asiatic lions. The 14th Asiatic Lion Census was conducted in 2015 which gave detail information about the habitat of the lion at Gir. The population of Asiatic Lions at the place in 2015 was 523, which increased by 25% as compared to the previous 2010 census. In 2010, the lion population was 411 and in 2015 it was 359.

Gir National Park is generally shut-down from June 16 to October 15 annually. According to reports, the carnivores group at the place mainly comprises of the Asiatic lion, Indian leopard, striped hyena, jungle cat, Bengal fox, golden jacket, honey badger, Indian grey mongoose and Ruddy mongoose. Rusty-spotted cats and desert cats can be seen, but on rare occasions. Many other species can also be seen at the Gir forest.

Also Read | India’s Tiger Census Sets World Record For Being 'largest Camera Trap Wildlife Survey'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.