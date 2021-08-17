Video Of 3-yr-old Reuniting With Friend After Cancer Treatment Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

Cancer not only destroys the body but also devastates someone’s hope of survival. It not only impacts the individual who is afflicted but also affects the whole family. There is no better gift to a cancer patient and their family than the words of someone in remission. One such incident has happened to a 3-year-old boy, Mack Porter. After recovering from cancer, Mack wished to see his friend Payson Altice. Mack and Payson were both fighting cancer at the same time. The footage of the little ones finally reconciling will make anyone’s heart cry. The clip of these small cancer survivors will undoubtedly spark a message of light in people's hearts. People who have lost their motivation and strength to battle will get much-needed courage due to this.

Payson and Mack met at Phoenix Children's Hospital while undergoing cancer treatment as per the ABC news. After being separated for weeks, the two reconnected outside the hospital, and the footage of their meeting has gone viral on the internet. This heartwarming video has been uploaded on Macky.strong, a page on Instagram. Mack's struggle with cancer and his life in recovery have been chronicled on the page.

In the video, which is captioned as "Payson and Mack Forever," it is seen that Mack was gently approaching Payson with a beautiful bouquet in his hand and Payson, who was standing afar in white dress, gratefully accepts the bouquet and then the two embraced. They even dance together in the later part of the video. The little souls looked completely happy and adorable in the video.

Take a look at the Viral video:

The clip has 167k views with 9k likes on Instagram. The Good News Correspondent, a prominent Twitter account, also published it on their Twitter page. Several Instagram users have poured love into these little ones. One of the users said, “How very precious”, while another has written, “this is so beautiful” on the other hand a third user has written, “Angels”. With several other comments like, “Heart=exploding”, “Sweetest Ever” and many more.

In an interview with World News Tonight, both mothers spoke about their journey when their little ones were suffering. Mack's mother, Danielle Porter, stated that it is a gift to see their children be children. Further adding to it, Payson's mother, Tracey Altice said while looking at the youngsters that they will pave the way through these terrible times.

Image Credit: Instagram

