Video Of Cat Attempting To Scale A Wall Twice Despite 'failing' Wins Internet; Watch

The internet is swarming with videos of cats and dogs in which people get to witness their goofiness, presence of mind as well as cute antics. A recent such video is sure to melt the hearts of netizens. Recently, the video, doing rounds on the internet, shows a cat attempting to reach a wall on a street parking by first jumping on a car.

The viral video opens up to show the cat jumping on the bonnet of a car and then on the roof. From there, it tried to scale a wall but failed in the first attempt. Not ready to give up, the cat again followed the same routine but failed for the second time as well. After this, the cat finally walked away. The viral cat video was shared on Twitter under the page 'Buitengebieden' with the caption "At least he tried.. twice".

Earlier, the video was shared by an Instagram user Robertbrantley, who stopped his car to remove a tiny kitten out of the way. Just as he picked up the kitten, the camera turned to a patch of grass off the road where one can see many more kittens running towards him other than the one held in his hand. Sharing the video he wrote, "Left work to go to the range. Passed a baby kitten I knew wouldn’t make it through the night and the wife has been wanting a cat for the farm; figured I’d stop and rescue the thing I backed up to get a short clip and got ambushed by the mob. Does anyone want a kitten at a screaming price? I’ll cut you a deal! (sic)".The video gained traction on the internet and melted the hearts of many online. The video accumulated around 606K views then.

'Try from a different angle', say netizens

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet. It has garnered around 15.6 million views while the numbers are increasing. The cat viral video has invited several funny comments, "Go go go goooo ohhhhh nearly…. Go go go go go gooooo oh no way! Ha I love the stylish fall (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "Kitty just tried to end it all with those two jumps. 7 more lives, buddy, you can do it! (sic)". A third user expressed, "This wins the internet today".

Or try from a different angle. — Christina (@_SpinningYarn_) July 4, 2022

Go go go goooo ohhhhh nearly…. Go go go go go gooooo oh no way! Ha I love the stylish fall — B. (@Lillybp1) July 4, 2022

Kitty just tried to end it all with those two jumps. 7 more lives, buddy, you can do it! — Gabriel Sawyer (@YesItsMeGabriel) July 4, 2022

This wins the internet today. 👏 — froglover still 🐸 💔 (@chloemcgill) July 4, 2022

(Image: @buitengebieden/Twitter)