Video Of Chinese Toddler Eating Biscuit With Mask On Wins Internet

A hilarious video of a Chinese girl eating a biscuit with her facemask on in Anhui province is making the internet laugh. The viral video was originally shared on Youtube with a caption “Girl tries to eat a biscuit with a face mask on in China”. The video features a little girl dressed in pink clothes with a mask on as a health safety measure amid the coronavirus outbreak in China. She can be seen nibbling on her biscuit and wondering why she couldn’t enjoy the taste of it at all. Not realizing that she was eating while she still had her mask on, but the girl continues to munch and feels sad.

Internet amused with the toddler

The video has delighted the internet users across social media as they find the girl adorably cute. The clip is being widely shared on Twitter and has got over 23.4k views on Twitter. On YouTube, the users left heartwarming responses on the girl saying that if only smile was the cure for the coronavirus, the cute girl could have ended up saving many.

“I don't know what to do. Laugh or feel what they are going through”, wrote a user. “I feel terribly sad, but at the same time she has put a big smile on my face for being so cute and so innocent”, wrote another. “Hahaha, how does this little girl face this video when she grows up? What a lovely little girl”, wrote a third user admiring the toddler.

Funny baby forgetting she has a facemask on bites down on a cookie... pic.twitter.com/kSjkNbGTWs — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 24, 2020

The coronavirus stole my cookie. — Serkan Çınar (@serkancinars) February 24, 2020

sooooo cute — Ryann (@Ryann_Chaw) February 24, 2020

Bless her💚 — Gerard van bohemen (@vanBohemen) February 24, 2020

So cute.. — Mahesh (@Mahesh09vk) February 25, 2020

That’s sooo cute😘 — Yoly Rees (@YolyRees) February 26, 2020

Lovely kid no concept of virus. — Joseph Shi (@joseph_tor_shi) February 25, 2020

Lol — Miyazito (@Miyazito1) February 25, 2020

