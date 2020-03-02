Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms A New Case Bringing Total To 43

Thailand has announced one new coronavirus case on March 2. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 43 since the month of January. According to reports, the newest case is that of a 22-year old Thai woman that worked as a tourist assistant with another Thai patient, a driver for foreign tourists.

Local transmission remains 'Limited'

According to reports, the director-general of the Disease Control Department, Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, claimed that authorities had already located the woman for testing and that she had already been admitted to the hospital. As per reports, Dr Wattanayingcharoenchai explained that COVID-19 cases within Thailand were classified into two categories, the first being individuals that had contracted the virus in other countries and the second category comprising of individuals that contracted the virus locally, from people inside Thailand. This category includes Chinese as well.

Read: Thailand Reports Its First Coronavirus Fatality

Dr Wattanayingcharoenchai added that going by this model, the number of locally transmitted infected remained quite limited. According to reports, Dr Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, advisor to the Disease Control Department the coronavirus outbreak has not entered its third stage in Thailand yet. The third stage is defined as when the virus begins to spread considerably fast at the community level.

He also added that health officials in Thailand were already preparing for the third stage. According to reports, the authorities are looking for five people that had reported breathing difficulties in the same location and the same week. On March 2, it was also reported that one COVID-19 patient had totally recovered from the infection and later discharged from Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok. The number of COVID-19 infected individuals that have fully recovered and discharged from hospitals in Thailand is 31.

Read: Thailand Vs Malaysia Live Score, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fatality in Thailand

Thailand has reportedly confirmed its first death in the country due to the novel Coronavirus on March 1. A 35-year-old Thai National contracted COVID-19 due to declining immunity after he suffered from dengue, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai told Thai media.

According to news reports, the patient - a retail worker - was detected with soaring temperature due to dengue fever and incurred multiple organ failure. He was isolated and was being medically treated at a hospital for nearly a month. The health ministry, however, is yet to investigate the role Coronavirus played in the fatality.

Read: Thailand Confirms New Coronavirus Infection, Total Number Of Cases Rises To 42

Read: Thailand Vs Singapore Live Scores, Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report