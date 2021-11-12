Video Of Chocolate Brownie Paan leaves Netizens Divided | Watch

Not only for entertainment, but social media is also a popular place when it comes to serving bizarre food combinations. In a similar incident, a video of an unusual food combo is doing rounds on the social media platform, where a cook is seen preparing a strange concoction of paan with ice cream and brownie. The video of the bizarre dish was recorded at an Ahmedabad-based eatery, and since it went online, the video has gained massive popularity, and the chances are high that it will leave you saying "yuck".

In the viral video published on the microblogging platform, a person is seen preparing a bizarre pan. The video opens to show a piece of chocolate brownie kept on a heated plate on top of which he drizzles some amount of chocolate sauce. Then he adds a scoop of vanilla ice cream, another layer of chocolate sauce, and finally a paan twist.

Video of chocolate brownie pan evokes mixed reactions from netizens | Watch

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

Sharing the video, the user captioned it as, "Paan and Brownie Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat". Since it was uploaded on Twitter, the video has amassed more than one lakh views along with outrageous reactions from netizens. People expressed their disappointment over the unusual pan and brownie dish, while many even accused the cook of preparing such dish. Some even said they wouldn't eat pan after watching this video, and some said they would like to taste it. A large number of people expressed displeasure at seeing that they ruined both brownies and paan for them.

One user who saw the video couldn't resist posting his reaction. He said, "Still, the most disgusting thing about this is the mint ice cream." Another user said, "This is too much." A third person said, "The poor tongue is deprived of enjoying the individual taste and has become a dustbin like a stomach." Another person's comment read, "I Hate Pan". "Yukk," wrote another user.

Image: Twitter/@Dhuandhaar