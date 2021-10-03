Social media is flooded with mouth-watering delicacies and tasty food combinations, but the bizarre food fusions and unusual snacks that are doing the rounds on the Internet are turning netizens into bad moods. Recently, a video of an unusual food fusion is extensively circulating on social media platforms which shows strawberry and chocolate samosas. Shared on the microblogging platform by a user named Harsh Goenka, who is also an industrialist and an influential figure on social media, the video opens to show two variants of extremely bizarre samosas.

This could possibly be the first time that this type of food fusion has come into the market where the hot and spicy taste of traditional samosas has been replaced with a cold and sweet chocolatey delight. Goenka captioned the video as, "Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one[sic]." In the samosa viral video, one can see two different variants of samosas — one is a dark chocolate samosa, while the other is a pink-coloured strawberry samosa filled with red fruit jam.

Samosa viral video: Strawberry and chocolate samosas go viral; See how netizens reacted

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

The samosa fusion video is from a food blogger's handle who went to the food stall to taste the unusual samosa. The video shows a chocolate samosa on the screen and then the man checks the strawberry samosa, and a tandoori paneer samosa is also seen in the video. Without a doubt, the bizarre food combo attracted a lot of people on social media, which is why the video garnered over 25K views and hundreds of retweets.

As an avid street food lover, I request this video be taken down of the Internet! 😭 “jab tak rahega samose mein aalu..” what’ll happen to Shalu now! — Kunal Jain (@Jainkkunal10) October 1, 2021

Samosa ki wat laga di aur kya baki hai — sanjay bajaj (@iiirdi) October 1, 2021

I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a non spiral jalebi or cheesy katchori! — shalini gupta (@gshaloo) October 1, 2021

Chocolate Samosa😕 Mein iski Kadhi Ninda karta hu. #SamosaLiveMatters — The Third Eye (@_The_Third_Eye) October 1, 2021

However, the samosa video didn't board well with the netizens as they were not at all happy with the combination. One person, after watching the video, talked about legal actions for making such bizarre food combos. He wrote, "There should be a law against such fusion food." A second person said, "I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a nonspiral jalebi or cheesy kachori." A third person said, "I request this video be taken down from the Internet."

Earlier, in a similar incident, a video of "idli ice cream" took the social media platforms by storm, because of its unusual shape and size. The fluffy round idlis were tucked into an ice cream stick. What left netizens even more surprised was the thought of eating chunky idli sticks dipped in sambhar. The new experiment with traditional idli didn't go well with the food lovers and almost everyone criticised the absurd innovation.

Innovative food technology of how the Idli got attached to the Ice cream stick.

Bengaluru and it's food innovations are always synonymous!@vishalk82 pic.twitter.com/IpWXXu84XV — Mahendrakumar (@BrotherToGod) September 30, 2021

(Image: @Harshgoneka/Instagram)