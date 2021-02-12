Video Of Dog Practicing 'WWE Moves' On Sibling Pooch Takes Internet By Storm | Watch

A wholesome yet hilarious video featuring a super energetic dog named sugar and a very patient pooch, Ellie, has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures the adorable antics of the dog and it shows Sugar practising ‘WWE moves’ on its sibling. While sharing the clip, the user wrote, “This is Sugar and Ellie. Sugar was a WWE superstar in a past life, and Ellie has learned to just accept this. 13/10 for both”.

In the video, one can see Sugar jumping on Ellie, while the Labrador is sleeping on the floor peacefully. One can also see the Sugar jumping on pet cat in a bid to scare the furry feline. Originally shared on the dogs’ joint Instagram account called @ellieandsugar000, the video went viral after being shared on the official Insta profile of WeRateDogs.

READ: 'They Must Be Checked': Bright Blue Stray Dogs Spotted In Russia, Experts Concerned

READ: Girl's Dance Video On Iconic Bollywood Song Earns Praises From Madhuri Dixit: Watch

Netizens call it 'Sugar slam'

Since shared, the clip has gone viral. The clip has garnered over 190,000 likes and thousands of comments. While one user wrote, “He Protecc, he attack. That is all,” another added, “Sugar from the high ropes with the ‘puppies elbow’”. One user even jointly wrote, The Rock could never beat Sugar, and that's the tea”. “We call this the floomph move in wrestling circles it’s only talked about in hushed tones,” added fourth. “Ya better watch out, brother! Or you'll get The Sugar Slam!,” added fifth.

Meanwhile, watching videos featuring adorable antics of the dogs usually capture netizens attention. In one such instance, an adorable video of Kiko the dog had surfaced on the internet where it could be seen doing an unusual thing, leaving the netizens stunned. The video showed the furred creature rotating its head at a 180 degrees angle. The very small video was an amalgamation of various short clips. In all the clips, the dog could be seen rotating its neck at 180 degrees. The dog turned its head completely upside down, with such great ease. In the background, we can hear ‘Cat on Mars’ by Gabriela Robin playing.

READ: 'Happened In Just A Matter Of Hours': Lawyer With Cat Filter Becomes Overnight Sensation

READ: Judge In Cat Filter Video Says Reaction 'all Positive'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.