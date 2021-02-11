Girl's Dance Video On Iconic Bollywood Song Earns Praises From Madhuri Dixit: Watch

Bollywood’s superstar Madhuri Dixit took to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of a young lady from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. In the video, the young lady can be seen dancing to a song from the 1957 film named Mother India. “लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered”, wrote the actress in her tweet. Check out the video here that had Madhuri enthralled.

'Dancers don't need wings to fly'

Uploaded by Twitter page ‘Raaggiri’, the two-minute-long video shows the lady dancing in the middle of a field. "Dancers don't need wings to fly, you will be able to see the dance of this girl of the village and understand how true this thing is. Historical film #MotherIndia Watch this dance on the great song", read the caption of the video. The girl can be seen wearing an orange kurti and blue skirt as she twirls on the very famous Bollywood song, ‘Ghooghat nahin kholoon saiya tore aage’. Let’s have a look at the video.

Read: Shreyas Iyer Performs 'Shuffle Dance' With Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma: WATCH

लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered. https://t.co/HZYFwVbj88 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 8, 2021

Netizens react

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "Reminiscent of Vijayantimala Bali, wonderful dancer of our time... Treat to watch her in Ganga Jamuna and... Devdas... Very talented child...Reminds you of Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire...Singing in the rain...!". Another person wrote, "I can't believe it...what a stamina...and how graceful is this beautiful dancer .... I have always been a fan of madhuri dixit ....but yes this girl has proved herself at par". The video has managed to gather over 242K views. Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the video.

Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Turns Into A Dancer In New 'The Girl On The Train' Still

Absolutely amazing!

Her movements have so much grace and are as soft as cheese. Kudos to her!

The backdrop of lush green fields add to the song.

The camera person has done a good job despite the fact that the phone’s resolution isn’t good.

All in all, a great dance sequence! — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) February 8, 2021

Wah wah kya talent hai..

Jabardast 👏👏💗💗💗

Main toh nazar hi nahi hata payi 🥳😍

God bless you beta ji 🙌🙌 — Madhu Malik (@MadhuMalik21) February 9, 2021

Love u soooooooooooooooo much ....What a dance she is doing pic.twitter.com/BzbqSueQYF — rgaurav (@ratishgaurav) February 8, 2021

The Lord of the dance, Nataraja lives in her! https://t.co/ORcnsX7kF9 — Mukesh.Saravana Kumar (@saravana_mukesh) February 11, 2021

Read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals The Song She Sang For 'The Girl On The Train'

Also Read: Man Held For Abducting, Raping Girl In Greater Noida

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.