Video Of Lynx Attacking Trainer Goes Viral, Netizens Furious

A shocking clip of a lynx attacking the trainer while performing in the circus has gone viral on the internet. Originally shared on TikTok, the clip shows the ferocious cat fleeing the stage after the incident. The video is now being widely shared on social media as the internet unites against animal abuse.

Actor Raveena Tandon also shared the clip on her official Twitter handle in support of the animal. She wrote in the caption that she was on team Lynx and hopes that the animal wasn’t tortured further after escaping the zoo performance. She further added that strict actions must be taken against the circus and the trainer must be arrested for animal abuse.

Am on team lynx . You go you amazing creature you! #saynotoanimalsincircuses #saynotozoos hope the lynx was not tortured after this . This circus needs to be sued and this man arrested for animal abuse . https://t.co/WhXc9fUadI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2020

Internet users condemns brutality

The clip posted on TikTok shows the lynx seated on a stool with a collar around its neck as the trainer starts pulling the chain attached to the collar mercilessly. He then pulls the chain so hard that the lynx falls from the stool. At this point, the lynx pounces on the trainer and attacks him. Later, it can then be seen fleeing the stage. Internet users condemned the brutality of the trainer and demanded action against the zoo. They came out in support of the animal feeling sorry for it.

Can we start a mass movement to oppose zoos #saynotozoos . Animals outside of their natural habitat is just a strict no no — ASAP (@aniketsapre) February 25, 2020

Problem is with viewers. The day we stop watching that day itself cruelty will end — Chaman Varshney (@varshneytheneta) February 25, 2020

Very sad to see this abuse of animal. Really this man have to be arrested. — Prof Dr Dhanraj Kalgi (@DhanrajKalgi) February 25, 2020

💖 — Sara Ali Khan (@SaraAlieKhan) February 25, 2020

In a similar incident last year, a bear attacked its handler during a circus performance while the audience was watching the show. The video sparked a huge uproar on social media from the activists and internet users that demanded action against the zoo for promoting animal abuse. The circus had to cancel further shows amid the anger and cries of animal abuse online. Many called out for a total ban on using animals for entertainment purposes where they are exploited by the trainers.

