Video Of Rescued Circus Lion Touching Grass For The First Time Breaks Internet

What’s Viral

An emotional video of rescued circus lion has gone viral on internet leaving many netizens shocked and teary-eyed. The video shows the expressions of the lion.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
rescued circus lion

An incredibly emotional video has surfaced on the internet that has left many netizens shocked and teary-eyed. The video shows the expressions of the lion that has landed on natural soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from the circus. Through the video, it can be seen the joy of the rescued animal which previously spent all its life trapped in a cage for circus purposes. 
The 27-second video came to limelight after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on the microblogging platform.  

Netizens shocked

Nanda wrote, "The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus". In the video the lion can be seen ecstatically touching the soil and grass with its paws. After a few moments, the lion rolls on the grass enjoying every moment of its life. The video was shared on Twitter on February 21 and has managed to garner 4167 views and 509 likes. Netizens left no chance to react to the video. Take a look. 

Published:
COMMENT
