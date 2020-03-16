The Debate
Video Of School Teacher Explaining Importance Of Washing Hands Wins Internet

What’s Viral

Video of school teacher explaining to her students the importance of washing hands amid coronavirus outbreak is receiving a lot of praise on social media.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

A video of a school teacher explaining to her students the importance of washing hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak is receiving a lot of praise on social media. The video has gone viral ever since it was shared by a Twitter user named Lee Trott. The video has garnered more than 6.5 million views and has received over 3,72,000 likes. 

The viral video

In the 49-second long video, the teacher can be seen explaining the advantage of washing hands by using a dish of black pepper flakes floating in the water as a demo. The teacher in the video can be heard asking one of her students to dip her finger inside the black pepper water, which is representing a virus. The student then puts her finger in the water and observe that the black pepper has no effect by her unwashed hand and it sticks to her finger as well. 

Read: Coronavirus: 20 Passengers Including UK National Test Positive At Kochi Airport

The teacher then asks the student to dip her finger in a bowl with soap and then put it back in the back pepper water. When the student follows the step she discovers that the black pepper which is meant to represent the virus moves away or gets repulsed by the soap. The teacher concludes by saying, "You see how important it is to wash your hands with soap?"

Read:  UK Advises Against 'all But Essential Travel' To US Amid Coronavirus Scare

Read: Coronavirus Hits Hotel Industry Hard In Rajasthan, Appeal Made To CM To Reduce Tourism Tax

The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world and has infected over 1,62,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran, Spain and South Korea are the most affected countries outside mainland China. 

Read: Chinese Executive Goes Missing After Calling Xi 'clown' Over Coronavirus Response: Reports

 

 

