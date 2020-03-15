Coronavirus Hits Hotel Industry Hard In Rajasthan, Appeal Made To CM To Reduce Tourism Tax

Amid the ongoing global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the tourism business in Rajasthan is witnessing a slowdown. According to Gajendra Luniwal, president of Jaipur Hotel Association, the hotel industry in the state is currently incurring losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic and 100 per cent bookings including advance ones have been cancelled.

"100 per cent bookings including advance ones have been cancelled. Domestic tourists are also not visiting now. It has reached zero. The hotel industry and allied services are facing losses. We have reached a position where paying salaries to employees will be difficult," Luniwal said while interacting with a news agency.

Adding further, he also spoke about appealing the Chief Minister to reduce tourism taxes. "We have requested Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reduce taxes on tourism," he said.

Apart from Rajasthan, the tourism industry in Kerala is also witnessing a slowdown. The shops, resorts, and boat operators, that are majorly dependant on the tourism business are witnessing a heavy slowdown due to low tourist footfalls.

While interacting with a news agency, Azeez, District President of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA) said, "Not only tourists, but even ordinary people have stopped venturing out. Hotels are facing heavy losses. Earlier, hotels used to be open till 11:30 PM, but now most are empty by 9 PM."

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Sunday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 108 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

