Video Of Stunning Orchid Mantis Wins Internet, Netizens Ask 'is It A Flower Or Insect?'

A video featuring Orchid Mantis, insects that resemble a flower, captured the incredible beauty of nature. Shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on July 13, the short peculiar clip has left internet users amazed as well as spooked. While sharing the clip on Twitter, Nanda informed that the insects are mostly seen in Western Ghats of India.

In the video, one can see an insect sitting on top of a plant. As the insect resembles the flower Orchid, netizens were amazed to see the ‘walking orchids’. The 10-second long clip shows the insect moving on a leaf.

Walking orchids💚



These are insects known as Orchid Mantis. Seen in western ghats of India. Incredible Nature.. pic.twitter.com/CgYeGRHv97 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 13, 2020

Netizens find it ‘unbelievable’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 20,000 times. With over 2,500 likes and several comments, one internet user wrote, “Evolution at its best”. Another user called the clip an ‘excellent’ example of physical and behavioural adaption and added, "Orchid gets food in form of insects that sit on it for pollination and orchids, instead are saved from predators due to flower body design”. “They are so delicate and lovely,” added another.

It's amazing & looking like flower... — Tapan Ku. Behera (@Tapan98367312) July 13, 2020

Natures miracles, seeing is believing — Mahesh (@Maheshasrani21) July 13, 2020

If they sit down steady, one would never know they are insects ... कुदरत का करिश्मा भी अजब है, फूलों को और कीटाणुओं को, एक दूसरे जैसा बना दिया 🙏🏼😊

Thanks for sharing 👍🏼 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) July 13, 2020

Unbelievable,it may be mistaken as a flower. — Kalpataru Mohanty (@KalpataruMoha15) July 13, 2020

Incredible. The nature should be protected to preserve these gifts of nature. — om ojha (@ojha_op) July 13, 2020

STUNNING!!! — Chandni singh (@chandnisingh108) July 13, 2020

Mimicry camouflage — DR_RA (@agrawal_rishi12) July 13, 2020

Colorful.👌👌 First time seen.

Thanks for sharing sir. — James Kandi (@jameskandi1006) July 13, 2020

