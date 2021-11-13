Video Of WWII Veteran Getting 'special' Wish From Neighbours Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Birthdays are special for everyone and for a World War II veteran, his born day was made extra special by his neighbour. In a heartwarming gesture, a man and his friend in their uniform wished their neighbour, a WWII veteran who turned 100. The wholesome video has caught the attention of netizens, who could not stop themselves from reacting to the viral clip.

The video has been shared by Caroline Hobin on TikTok and was reshared on the photosharing site by Nextdoor. The clip was posted alongside the caption, “Beautiful neighbourhood kindness for a WWII veteran.” In the video, an elderly man was seated on a chair outside the house with few people standing alongside him. As the video progressed, two men in the military uniform came in a car with their national flag and saluted him while many cars were going behind them in the parade. The men in the uniform then came near the person and greeted him on turning 100. The text that appeared on the video said, "Our next-door neighbour turned 100 today." In the text, it is further said, “He is a WWII veteran, so my fiance and his best friend dressed in their uniforms to salute him while driving past him in 20+ car parade.” Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Instagram, has garnered over 4100 likes and several reactions. The kind gesture of the men has touched the hearts of netizens who shared their reactions in the comments section. Some Instagram users wished the WWII veteran and thanked him for his service to the nation. One user commented, “This is absolutely beautiful!!!”. Another user commented, "I'm not crying you are crying! Bless this gentleman on his 100th Birthday!! Thank You for Your Service Sir!!!." Another netizen wrote, "That’s so sweet of them!!! Go Dan! 100!!!."

Image: Instagram/@Nextdoor