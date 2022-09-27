As multiple photos and videos on social media showcase amazing natural phenomena, the beauty of nature often leaves people enchanted. And one such incident that is doing rounds on social media portrays the awestruck view of the Grand Canyon in the United States. The spectacular look of the dramatic lightning strikes rushing over the Grand Canyon, which has been captured in monsoon sunset footage, has taken the internet by storm.

Further, the Grand Canyon National Park has posted a short video on Facebook. It has been captured close to Yavapai Point, which has some of the greatest views of the south rim of the Grand Canyon.

Mesmerising video of Grand Canyon in US

In the video footage, one can witness the entire view of the canyon where the rains were seen to be pouring gradually. As the video proceeds, lightning bolts can be seen striking the landscape with a thick cloud hovering over the Canyon. At a certain point in the video, the rumbling of thunder can also be heard. It also displays some scenery of breathtaking sunsets. The beautiful aspect of the video is that it consists of a variety of colour tones. The moving of the cloud is simply mesmerising.

The video has been shared on the Facebook platform with the caption, “One of the best times of the year to watch the sunset at Grand Canyon is during the summer monsoon. Thunderstorms sweep over the Canyon in the afternoon, dispensing heavy rain and violent lighting. If we are lucky, they depart just before sunset, the lingering clouds and distant lightning making for one of the most spectacular light displays on Earth. This lightning storm was at least 40 miles away, making it safe to film on the rim.”

Take a look at the video:

The video, since shared on the social media platform, took users by surprise. It has garnered over 4.8K views, and more than 506 likes. People have appreciated the beauty of the canyon in the comment section. A social media user wrote, “Incredible. I'll never forget watching the sunset over the Grand Canyon. Should be on everyone's bucket list.”, while another commented, “Nature at her most incredible!! Thanks for sharing.” And the third commented, “Seeing the Grand Canyon should be on EVERYBODY’s bucket list. And if possible hike down to the bottom. This video is spectacular!”

Take a look at some other comments:

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image)