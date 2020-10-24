Video Shows Ravana Effigy Being Carried On Ambulance; Netizens Drop Hilarious Questions

With the festival of Dussehra around the corner, a video showing a Ravana effigy being carried atop an ambulance has left the internet in chuckles. The video was shared by Odisha based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who, in the caption joked, “Ravana going in Ambulance to COVID Hospital....”. His point was doubled up by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, who further shared the clip with the caption, "Ravana tested Covid positive."

The six-second long video clip shows the multicolour Ravana effigy tied atop an ambulance. As the clip progresses, one could see the emergency vehicle moving in full speed rushing towards its destination. With the festival of Dussehra to be celebrated tomorrow, that is October 25, one can guess that the effigy must be on its way to a burning ground. The video has not only left people amused but also wondering if anyone was safe from COVID-19 at all?

Ravana going in Ambulance to COVID Hospital.... pic.twitter.com/v04Xw1wN8L — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 24, 2020

'Where are the rest of heads?'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 9.3 thousand times and has been liked nearly 900 times. While many people wondered where were the other heads of the Ravana, others simply joined the joke. A user wrote, " As someone said, ten heads make wearing masks and social distancing tough...." while another joked, " Ravan bhi soch rha hoga... Ye india wale Jeene nhi dete.. Har baar Jalate hai.." Yet another user wrote "I hope the authorities are on contact tracing mission for rest of the 9 heads!" referring to the Lankan king's ten heads.

As someone said, ten heads make wearing masks and social distancing tough....😂 — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) October 24, 2020

10 heads was a symbolic representation of Ravana's intellect level which was equal to 4 Vedas and 6 Shahstras(Vedangas). — सिंह साहब (@Sunil_Bharatiya) October 24, 2020

अभी भी समय हैं, सुधर जाने का वरना इस कोरोना ने जब रावण को नहीं छोड़ा तो हम इंसानों की क्या औकात हैं। — Aniket R. (@ranjananiket91) October 24, 2020

sab log ravan ko dekh rhe main toh background music sun raha hoon "yaad aarahi h"😁😁😁 — sourav kumar (@souravk70320047) October 24, 2020

I hope the authorities are on contact tracing mission for rest of the 9 heads! — Arjun M (@rjchills) October 24, 2020

